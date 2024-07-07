Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $452.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.98. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

