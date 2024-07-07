General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Mizuho

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after acquiring an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $377,205,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.