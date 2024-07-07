Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.46 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 575,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

