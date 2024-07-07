GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys 77,019 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,019 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,488,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

