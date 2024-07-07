GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $183.46. 743,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

