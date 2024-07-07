GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. 6,164,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,981. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

