GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $260,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $87.22. 137,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

