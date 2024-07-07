GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $421,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

