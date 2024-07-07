GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 18,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,304,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

