GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 429 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $366.14. 1,357,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

