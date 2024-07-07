GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

