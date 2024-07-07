GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

LECO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,798. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.30.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

