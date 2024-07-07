Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hackett Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,243. The firm has a market cap of $584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

