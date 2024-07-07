Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,971. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

