Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $292,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

VMC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.21. 415,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

