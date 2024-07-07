Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $780,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.73. 362,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,797. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.03 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

