Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,209. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

