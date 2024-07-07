Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 34,614 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,932 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,362 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.63. 4,365,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,559. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.