Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 128 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 128.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

