Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 147 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AAON by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 1.1 %

AAON stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 517,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

