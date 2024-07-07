Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

