Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

LYV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.34. 1,621,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.