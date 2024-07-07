Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.8 %

Hasbro stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.