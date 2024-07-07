HashAI Reaches One Day Volume of $442,076.02 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $442,076.02 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HashAI has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00068243 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $177,227.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

