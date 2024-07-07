HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
