Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.27 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $39.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00046089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.67518 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06844613 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $43,323,044.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

