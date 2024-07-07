Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.11.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.