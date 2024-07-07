Hermez Network Price Hits $4.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00007023 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $146.03 million and $12,997.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,825.76 or 0.99982639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00067111 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.013088 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,401.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

