Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.04 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.04 million and $7,742.02 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009136 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,785.30 or 1.00005756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.00149615 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,818.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

