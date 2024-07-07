HI (HI) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $175,336.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,886.15 or 0.99955563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067233 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,255.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.