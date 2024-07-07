High Note Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,048 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,349. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

