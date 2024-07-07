High Note Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $274,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.12. 1,611,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,959. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.