Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 975 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 367.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

