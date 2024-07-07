Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 133 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.25. 307,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,080. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $13,421,594. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.