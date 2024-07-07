Hollencrest Capital Management Has $172,000 Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Herbalife by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter.

HLF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,688,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,607.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,607.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

