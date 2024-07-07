Hollencrest Capital Management Has $35,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.76. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.