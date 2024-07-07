Hollencrest Capital Management Has $68,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,105,611. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.27. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.