Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,242,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 880,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,586. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.