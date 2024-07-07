Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 370 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.40. 193,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

