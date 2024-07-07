Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $118,251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9,571.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after purchasing an additional 94,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.64. 763,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,216. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

