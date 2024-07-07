Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.