HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.