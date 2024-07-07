Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

