Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
