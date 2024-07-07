HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $587.25. 307,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,594. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.