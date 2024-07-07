Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 947.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,964,000 after buying an additional 398,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

