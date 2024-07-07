Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $5,620,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,003,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,524 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 153,866 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.