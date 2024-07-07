Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,657. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

