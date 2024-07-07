Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

