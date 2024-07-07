Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 88.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $5,343,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 58.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,052,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 388,955 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,951 shares of company stock worth $11,584,759. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

PSTG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,317. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.