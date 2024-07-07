Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $896,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Powell Industries stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 292,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $6,080,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

